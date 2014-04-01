SourceForge’s Platform Becomes Apache Allura™!
I am excited to share the news, Apache Allura just became an Apache Top-Level project! It has been both an honor and pleasure to work with the Apache community and a personal thrill to see my dream finally turning into reality.
I still remember our first internal discussions about submitting Allura to the Apache Incubator, over two years ago. The great work we did to draft our proposal – thanks Rich Bowen – and the exceptional level of support from our former CEO, Jeff Drobick.
I wish to thank again the whole SourceForge engineering team, without them it wouldn’t have been possible to graduate. I wish also to say thank to our General Manager Gaurav Kuchhal that made the graduation a goal for all of us, and last but not least all our great mentors, and among them in a special way Jim Jagielski and Rich Bowen.
Read more at SourceForge and Apache blog.
Jeff Drobick 4:56 am on April 2, 2014 Permalink
Roberto, big congratulations to you and the rest of the Apache Allura contributor team! I hope you all are well 😉 – Jeff
About Contributing to Apache OpenOffice | Commercial Open Source Software 9:08 pm on January 12, 2016 Permalink
[…] Over the last 4 years I’ve been lucky enough to be paid for volunteering for Apache OpenOffice, and I wish to take a moment to thank SlashdotMedia and Geeknet, to allow me to turn my passion in my daily job. It has been a long journey getting to this point and I have learnt so much. Understanding and eventually embracing ‘the Apache Way’ was key to engage with the Apache OpenOffice community, and not only for that. […]