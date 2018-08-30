About Storj Open Source Partner Program

Yesterday Storj has launched the Open Source Partner Program, to help open-source projects to generate revenues.

I’ve been envisioning the importance of such opportunities from a long time now, and I’m really glad to see this happening now. I started writing about Open Source Sustainability and how partnering with a blockchain-based venture could help over a year ago.

SFSCon later kindly invited me to talk about how crypto 2.0 initiatives could help Open Source projects to reach financial sustainability and how to identify potential ‘twin projects’ to leverage respective technologies

As Storj board member I’m involved in helping them find more projects to join, feel free to contact me to know more.