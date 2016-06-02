Once more unto the breach: meet Business Follows
It seems yesterday to me when I was writing about moving on, four months later I am happy to announce I have just started a new business venture.
I have called my new company Business Follows, because users (and customers!) come first. If we play right, the business should be as much as possible a (nice) consequence.
What I Talk About When I Talk About Open Source Sustainability | Commercial Open Source Software 10:21 pm on July 20, 2017 Permalink
[…] My job recently has been focusing solely on finding ways to help open source ventures to flourish, and I’m glad to share one of the most interesting and potentially impactful work I’ve been on. […]