Estonia Doubles e-Residency Fee

Being part of the Estonia e-Residency community – a community that counts over 8,000 members from around the world interested in administering a location-independent business online – I’ve just received their newsletter that tells that from February 1, 2016 the application fee for e-Residency will rise from 50€ to 100€.

Big kudos to the Estonia government for the initiative. I remember me reading Balaji S. Srinivasan‘s tweet about Estonia’s citizenship-as-a-service, and since then I kept a close eye on that was advancing. A reading I would definitely recommend to people interested in this matter is “The Ultimate Guide to Estonian E-residency, Banking and Taxes.”

I don’t know yet if I’ll ever use my Estonian e-Residency, but I’m sure Estonia did the right thing, it’s something other countries should consider too.

About e-Residency: e-Residency does not confer citizenship, tax residency, residence or right of entry to Estonia or to the European Union.