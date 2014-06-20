Open World Forum 2014: CfP is about to close!
The Open World Forum is back! Check out the CfP, it’s closing in two days!
"For this 7th edition the program is build around the guideline “Take Back Control” and will show you how to take back control of your digital world.
Kris Buytaert 8:49 am on June 26, 2014 Permalink
If their subtitle is “Take back Control” does that mean they are going to make it a real Open Source event again and not the most closed and open source unfriendly event with people talking bullshit on stage like last year ?
Not that I plan on ever speaking there again .. btw..
Roberto Galoppini 9:26 am on September 16, 2014 Permalink
Hi Kris,
my sincere apologies for not having approved your comment before.
Having been a Program committee member for few years now, I can tell that in my opinion the event progressively became a bit too French. I can’t tell if that’s the result of the lack of support/interest from us international committee members or an organizational drift away from a more international perspective, though.
Stefane Fermigier 10:21 am on September 16, 2014 Permalink
Thanks Kris for your feedback. I don’t agree on a lot of things you said, but we will take care of the things we agree on this year.
An Roberto, thanks for your long term support of the event.
The program for 2014 should be announced soon.
Also, see: http://opensourceweek.fr/
Regards,
S.